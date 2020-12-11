City of McAllen opens new recycling center and citizen drop-off facility
The city of McAllen Public Works has opened a newly constructed recycling center and citizen drop-off facility.
The facility is open to McAllen residents and the the public at large. Visitors can drop off recyclable such as cardboard, paper, tin and aluminum, among others.
The center provides additional services, including free paper shredding and electronic waste disposal.
The hours of operation for the facility are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m..
For a full list of recycling services click here. To read the full news release click here.
