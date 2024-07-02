x

City of McAllen prepares for 96th annual Independence Day celebration

City of McAllen prepares for 96th annual Independence Day celebration
5 hours 27 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, July 02 2024 Jul 2, 2024 July 02, 2024 5:04 PM July 02, 2024 in News - Local

Lots of Fourth of July celebrations are happening across the Rio Grande Valley.

McAllen is getting ready for their 96th annual Independence Day celebration.

City of McAllen Director of Communications Xotchil Mora speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about all the family fun and entertainment they have planned for their event.

The celebration is scheduled for July 4. For more information, click here.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days