City of McAllen prepares for annual holiday parade

It's all hands on deck as the 10th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade rounds the corner.

The completed floats are trickling in one by one at the convention center and each one is looked over by the McAllen creative team for the final touch.

"So year round we have what we call our in-house team at the float studio and then as we get closer to the event that team expands in size to just put those final touches because that's really what this last week is about," Deputy Director of Programs for McAllen Parks and Recreation Carina Jimenez said. "An example of final touches is we might have some candy canes on a float, and we decide they need a little extra sparkle."

The construction, design and development of the floats began last year and the giant helium balloons will be making a return with some towering as high as 60 feet.

"I venture to say they're the largest we've had and the most helium we've ever utilized," Jimenez said.

The goal, Jimenez says, is to make the parade bigger and better each year.

McAllen Assistant City Manager Joe Vera says he anticipates this year's parade to have a larger economic impact than last year.

On average, the parade welcomes over 265,000 attendees into the stadium and along the parade route.

The parade starts off at 6 p.m. at the McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, December 2.

Watch the video above for the full story.