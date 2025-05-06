City of McAllen prepares for MXLAN 3-day event
MXLAN is happening this weekend in McAllen. It's a celebration of art, music and culture.
McAllen Convention Center Marketing and Special Events Supervisor Joe Garcia speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what they have scheduled during the 3-day event.
MXLAN starts on Friday at the McAllen Convention Center.
For more information or to get tickets, click here.
