City of McAllen prepares for MXLAN 3-day event

6 hours 49 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, May 06 2025 May 6, 2025 May 06, 2025 3:23 PM May 06, 2025 in News - Local

MXLAN is happening this weekend in McAllen. It's a celebration of art, music and culture.

McAllen Convention Center Marketing and Special Events Supervisor Joe Garcia speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what they have scheduled during the 3-day event.

MXLAN starts on Friday at the McAllen Convention Center.

For more information or to get tickets, click here.

