City of McAllen proposes tax rate decrease amid $655 million budget

The city of McAllen is proposing a $655 million budget that comes with a property tax decrease and a raise for city employees.

The proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is still being finalized, and city residents can comment on it at two public hearings.

The hearings are set for Monday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. at McAllen City Hall.

