City of McAllen receives grant for desalination project

Millions are coming to McAllen for a desalination project to help address the Rio Grande Valley's water issues.

McAllen just received a $10 million grant that will go towards a desalination project. Desalination removes salts and other minerals from the water, making it safe for people to use.

RELATED STORY: City of McAllen planning to build desalination plant, water wells

The grant will also be used to build four test wells, which is needed in order to get a state permit to move forward with the project.