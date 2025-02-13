City of McAllen receives grant for desalination project
Millions are coming to McAllen for a desalination project to help address the Rio Grande Valley's water issues.
McAllen just received a $10 million grant that will go towards a desalination project. Desalination removes salts and other minerals from the water, making it safe for people to use.
The grant will also be used to build four test wells, which is needed in order to get a state permit to move forward with the project.
