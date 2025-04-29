City of McAllen reports alligator sighting near canal

The City of McAllen is urging the public to use extreme caution after an alligator was reportedly sighted Monday near a canal.

The canal is located on 2nd Steet near Pecan Boulevard, according to a news release.

The news release urges people to not approach, feed or capture the animal.

Despite the warning, video obtained by Channel 5 News shows a crowd of people at the canal attempting to spot the alligator.

According to the news release, alligators are wild and potentially dangerous animals, and any interaction could result in serious injury. City personnel and trained professionals are actively monitoring the situation, the news release added.

“Public safety is our top priority, and we appreciate everyone's cooperation as we work to ensure the community remains safe,” McAllen City Manager Isaac J. Tawil said.

If the alligator is seen, immediately contact McAllen Animal Care Services at 956-681-1919 to report the sighting.