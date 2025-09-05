City of McAllen revokes permits for 20 downtown bars that 'refuse to prevent underage drinking'

The city of McAllen has revoked permits to 20 bars in the downtown area after the businesses refused to implement safeguards to prevent underage drinking, according to the city's Facebook.

The city said they held a city commission workshop on August 29 where they heard from residents who demanded bar operators curb underage drinking.

Following the workshop, the city issued citations to over a dozen establishments in the Entertainment and Cultural Overlay District that "failed to take even the most basic preventative measures."

Changes are being made in the downtown area after two teens were arrested on August 24 in connection with the assault of a police officer.

On Tuesday, bar operators entered 34 misdemeanor pleas at Municipal Court, which resulted in $11,115 in fines for operating without a Special Use Permit or violating its terms.

Enforcement teams also issued 38 citations over the weekend for fire code violations, operating without permits and SUP non-compliance.

According to the Facebook post, to protect minors, the city will be prioritizing enforcement of two critical safeguards against underage drinking, age-verification technology and UV ink to mark those under 21 years of age.

On September 2, the following establishments that refused to implement these safeguards have had their permits revoked:

1. The Mini Bar

2. Valle Verde

3. Pasha

4. Scores Bar

5. Pecado Night Club

6. Karma/El Belicon

7. Broka

8. NY 17th Floor

9. The Lab on 17th

10. B7 Shot House

11. The White Rhino

12. Primo

13. Warehaus

14. Precopa

15. Tabu

16. Hustlerz

17. The Flying Walrus

18. Grand Central Square

19. Noxx

20. Yes Shot Bar

According to the Facebook post, the age verification tools cost between $250 to $500 a year. Other permit requirements, including surveillance cameras, adequate lighting and on-site security personnel, remain in place to ensure overall safety and compliance.