City of McAllen to host passport fair

The city of McAllen is getting ready to host a passport fair.

The fair is for anyone in need of a passport or looking to renew theirs.

It's scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the city's downtown parking garage on South 15th Street.

Appointments are not required, and all requests will be on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, call 956-681-1450.