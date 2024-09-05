City of McAllen to host passport fair
The city of McAllen is getting ready to host a passport fair.
The fair is for anyone in need of a passport or looking to renew theirs.
It's scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the city's downtown parking garage on South 15th Street.
Appointments are not required, and all requests will be on a first come, first served basis.
For more information, call 956-681-1450.
