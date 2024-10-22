City of McAllen to host water utility conference

The city of McAllen will host the inaugural Rio Grande Valley water utility conference.

The three-day event starts on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Local utility operators and industry leaders are expected at the conference to learn more about the latest ways to manage water systems.

This conference will also allow utility workers to complete training hours with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality without having to travel outside the Valley.

The event is happening at the McAllen Convention Center.