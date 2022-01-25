City of Mercedes receives $3.6 million in federal funding

The city of Mercedes received $3.6 million in COVID-19 relief funding on Monday.

City leaders said the federal funds from the American Rescue Plan would go into infrastructure, broadband internet, and drainage improvements, among other city needs.

“Some of those projects are already in the works,” Mercedes Mayor Oscar Montoya said. “This just helps us to be able to handle our budget at a time when our budget was practically depleted.”

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) presented the funds to the city in a ceremony on Monday.

“It was a big help for us,” Montoya said. “We really appreciate [Congressman Gonzalez] fighting for our area.”

Watch the video above for the full story.