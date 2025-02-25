City of Mission announces purchase of Cimarron Country Club

The Mission Economic Development Corporation purchased a 200-acre golf club in the city of Mission, according to a news release.

The Cimarron Country Club, located at 1200 S. Shary Rd., closed in 2022 and was purchased for $5 million, according to the release.

“The city of Mission provided the funding for the purchase, and the city of Mission and Mission EDC will market the facility with the goal of promptly selling the property,” the news release stated.

The property fell into decline since it closed, and the city began taking steps in April 2024 to acquire the Cimarron Country Club, the release added.

Mission officials want to restore the club to its “previous illustrious condition” to bring back dining, golf, social functions and business events to the area.

“Gaining control of such an important asset was absolutely critical to Mission,” Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza stated in the news release. “It has been an eyesore for years, and that was no longer acceptable. This now means we can move forward with a positive plan working with Cimarron residents, the city, the EDC, and potential buyers to bring back the country club we all knew and loved and promote economic development in the area.”

As part of its revitalization efforts, the Mission EDC will seek a third-party buyer to purchase the 6,821-yard par-72 Cimarron Country Club – designed by David Bennett in 1983 – and assume ownership and management. The buyer will be responsible for making improvements.

Until a third party acquires the property, the city will maintain the property, the news release added.

Under the new ownership, the facility will remain a private country club.