City of Mission approves agreement with cybersecurity operation center

Changes are being made in Mission after the city's cybersecurity incident in February.

City leaders approved an agreement on Monday night with a cybersecurity operation center based out of San Antonio.

Mission Assistant City Manager JP Terrazas says the agreement will provide free virtual cybersecurity training to all city employees.

The agreement is with the Alamo Regional Security Operations Center. The goal is to provide cybersecurity training and information sharing between governmental entities in the San Antonio area.

In a statement from Mission city leaders, they said the agreement is "an effort to improve our cybersecurity posture."

The city is still recovering from the February 28 cyber incident. They say they are in the data recovery process.

Leaders go on to say most city information systems and services to residents are operational.

One Mission resident said they are worried about what the February incident could mean for her private information.

"I'm just scared, hoping that our personal information is not out," Mission resident Olga Munguia said.

Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza asked Governor Greg Abbott to issue a disaster declaration back in March because of the cybersecurity incident.

In the letter, the mayor mentioned the city was at a severe risk for a cyberattack that could release personal information.

Channel 5 News asked the city for specifics on the cybersecurity incident and if any personal information has been released and what specific internal systems were down.

The city did not answer those questions and also declined an on-camera interview.

Channel 5 News also reached out to the governor's office to ask if the disaster declaration has been granted. No reply has been given yet.