City of Mission approves new budget, enacts hiring freeze and layoffs

Mission city leaders approved a $7.5 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year Monday that came with several cuts.

To get the books back in order, the city has had to resort to layoffs and a hiring freeze, resulting in the city eliminating 31 positions and laying off seven employees.

The public works, human resources and parks departments were affected by the layoffs.

Mission City Manager Mike Perez assured the city council that the police, fire and water departments would not be impacted.

Perez declined an on camera interview with Channel 5 News, but said via email the layoffs and the freeze would save the city $2.8 million.

According to Perez, sales and property tax are the city's biggest moneymakers, but they haven't been able to keep up with inflation.

The hiring freeze will continue through January.

