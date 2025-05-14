City of Mission approves relocation plan for sanitation department
The city of Mission is working to expand their sanitation facility to keep up with the city’s growth.
During a Monday city council meeting, council members approved a $4 million plan to move the Mission Sanitation Department down the road from its current location off of Abelino Farias Road and Conway Avenue.
The city plans to build a new building and warehouse on a 10-acre lot in the area.
The money is coming from the city’s tax increment reinvestment zone.
City leaders estimate that plans for the new project will be completed in about eight months, with construction to follow.
