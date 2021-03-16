City of Mission begins curbside collection for bulky items

Starting Tuesday, residents in Mission can participate in a curbside spring break cleanup.

Residents struggling to get rid of bulky items off of their property and out to a landfill now have help.

“Bigger items like I said refrigerators, TVs,” said Mission Sanitation Director Roel Mendiola. “The only thing we are not picking up are tires, construction material, and concrete."

Residents can place their bulky items in front of their home, like furniture, mattresses, BBQ grills, water heaters, fencing, small pieces of carpeting, up to three TVs and three wooden pallets.

The city will be divided into four quadrants each with a specific date and color for large items to be collected.

Starting Tuesday, pickup is happening west of Conway and north of Business 83.

Wednesday’s pickup will be for residents west of Conway and south of Business 83.

Thursday’s pickup will be for residents east of Conway and north of Business 83.

Friday’s pick up will be east of Conway and south of Business 83.

Items must be placed by 7 a.m. on your designated day.