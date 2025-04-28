City of Mission celebrates first anniversary of fire-based EMS Services

KRGV file photo

The City of Mission is celebrating its first year of providing its own fire-based Emergency Medical Services to the community, according to a news release.

Since officially launching operations on April 11, 2024, Mission’s EMS program has significantly enhanced emergency response capabilities, ensuring rapid, professional, and life-saving care to residents in their time of greatest need, the release stated.

“The City of Mission remains committed to further advancements in public health and safety and encourages all residents to recognize and thank the courageous firefighter-paramedics and EMTs who serve with extraordinary skill, dedication, and compassion,” the release stated.

Since the program's launch, firefighter-paramedics and EMTs have responded to over 6,637 medical emergencies, the release stated. The team has saved countless lives, and achieved 20 “return of spontaneous circulation” cases in cardiac arrest patients — a major indicator of pre-hospital success.

“As Mission EMS looks ahead, the department will continue to build upon this strong foundation—enhancing emergency services, expanding public health initiatives, and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of every Mission resident,” the release stated.