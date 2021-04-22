City of Mission eyeing economic growth with new development project

Many believe new economic growth in on the horizon for the city of Mission as construction begins on a 3,400 acre development project that will bring new neighborhoods and businesses to the city.

The area – located in south Mission off of Bryan Road – will soon be transformed into a community with recreation, retail shops and hundreds of homes.

"We will have bike trails, hike and bike trails,” Killam Development real estate Manager Rolando Ortiz said. “We're looking at building a boardwalk that will run the length of from currently Los Indios all the way to the mission inlet."

Even though the project will take years to complete, the impact on the community will be felt much sooner.

"There will be immediate jobs, construction jobs,” Ortiz said. “So we're working with local contractors for the infrastructure development."

Construction is set to begin at the intersection of Los Indios and Bryan roads.

“There's going to be 500,000 square feet of retail so that's going to bring a lot of shopping, Mission Economic Development corporation CEO Daniel Silva said. “So we definitely think that there's going to be a huge boom here in the next couple of years.")

Silva said it’s been about 10 years since the city has seen a development of this magnitude, which is why he's certain it'll have a big impact on the city's economy.

"It'll be more place to eat, more places to shop,” Silva said. “It's along the Anzalduas highway so we have the Anzalduas International Bridge so when people cross over, they'll have shopping opportunities, entertainment opportunities."

More than 300 residential homes will be built during the first phase of construction - along with town homes, coffee shops, and other commercial areas.

The project is currently out for bid and construction is expected to begin once the winning bidder is chosen.

