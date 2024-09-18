City of Mission hosting free pet microchip clinic for residents

The city of Mission is hosting a free microchip clinic for pets on Saturday at the Mission Animal Shelter.

"It's super important that residents get their animals microchipped. It's a permanent form of identification," city of Mission Health Director Steven Kotsatos said.

The clinic is only available to Mission residents. Proof of address will need to be provided, it could be an I.D. or utility bill.

"This is on people's radar now, so it's a common term, microchipping, and permanent form of identification and we want to see residents get their microchips so we can help them," Kotsatos said.

The free microchip clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.