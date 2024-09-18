City of Mission hosting free pet microchip clinic for residents
The city of Mission is hosting a free microchip clinic for pets on Saturday at the Mission Animal Shelter.
"It's super important that residents get their animals microchipped. It's a permanent form of identification," city of Mission Health Director Steven Kotsatos said.
The clinic is only available to Mission residents. Proof of address will need to be provided, it could be an I.D. or utility bill.
"This is on people's radar now, so it's a common term, microchipping, and permanent form of identification and we want to see residents get their microchips so we can help them," Kotsatos said.
The free microchip clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Elections Department looking to hire more than 300 poll workers
-
McAllen Fire Department welcomes nine cadets to the squad
-
Brownsville police seeing an increase in car thefts
-
Student of the Week: Sandy L. Esparza
-
Medical Breakthrough: New drug being tested to help treat strokes