City of Mission hosting gift card drive-thru event

Mission residents have another chance to grab a $50 dollar gift card from the city.

The Retro vaccine drive-thru pickup event is underway until 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Mission Event Center. Approximately 2,000 THRIVE cards will be distributed to Mission residents who are fully vaccinated and pre-registered to receive their $50 gift card.

Proof of vaccination is required.