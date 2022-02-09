City of Mission hosting gift card drive-thru event
Mission residents have another chance to grab a $50 dollar gift card from the city.
The Retro vaccine drive-thru pickup event is underway until 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Mission Event Center. Approximately 2,000 THRIVE cards will be distributed to Mission residents who are fully vaccinated and pre-registered to receive their $50 gift card.
Proof of vaccination is required.
