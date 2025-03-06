City of Mission investigating cybersecurity incident

Cybercriminals targeted portions of the city of Mission’s network, according to a Tuesday news release.

The cybersecurity incident was detected on Friday. Feb. 28, and law enforcement was notified, the release added.

“We also promptly began working with third-party experts to investigate and remediate the incident,” the release added. “Our investigation into the nature and scope of the incident remains ongoing.”

As the investigation continues, some of the city’s systems will remain offline to preserve their security and integrity

“Please know that we are working to complete our investigation as quickly and thoroughly as we can. In the interim, our essential response services (such as the Mission Police Department and other first responders) remain operational,” the release added.