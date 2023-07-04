City of Mission launches new program to help pay for pet deposits

In an attempt to reduce pet homelessness, the city of Mission is assisting residents with paying for certain pet fees.

Thanks to a $20,000 grant from Mars Petcare’s Better Cities for Pets, the city of Mission will provide up to $350 for the pet deposit of one animal on behalf of anyone renting a home or apartment.

The city launched the Pet Deposit Assistance Program to help keep pets and their owners together.

City officials said the program is limited and will help about 60 families. The city also has resources available for low-cost vaccines, spay and neuter and microchipping.

Click here to apply for the Pet Deposit Assistance Program