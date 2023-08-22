x

City of Mission offering assistance to help residents pay their bills

The city of Mission is offering to help residents pay their rent, mortgage or utility bills.

Residents can apply for assistance at the Community Development Center on 8th Street on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To find out what documents are needed to apply and what the requirements are, call (956) 580-8670.

