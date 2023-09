City of Mission opens community tool shed

Getting tools in the city of Mission is now as easy as checking out a book at the library.

The city of Mission opened a community tool shed at the parking lot of the Speer Memorial Library.

Residents can now check out any tools they need for free with their library card.

Borrowers can check out two items at a time for two days. The tools can be picked up every Monday and Thursday.

