City of Mission opens up landfill area for brush disposal

Photo Credit: City of Mission

To assist residents in disposing of brush items, the city of Mission is opening up its landfill area for citizens to dispose of their brush free of charge.

The landfill area – located at 1400 S. Conway next to the Mission Hike and Bike Trail – will be open for the public to self-dispose of their brush until further notice, a Tuesday news release from the city announced.

Only Mission residents can participate in this service, the news release said.

The landfill area will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Residents are asked to unload their own brush.

Brush can include trees, limbs, bushes, palm fronds and other foliage damaged by the winter storm.