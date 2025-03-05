City of Mission partners with Best Friends Animal Society to run animal shelter

The national nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society is moving into the animal shelter in the city of Mission.

“We are taking nationally proven strategies, and taking them to the city of Mission,” Scott Giacoppo, the charity’s director of national shelter outreach, said.

Mission city leaders approved an agreement with the no kill nonprofit on Monday to help run the shelter.

The move came after the city cut ties with the RGV Humane Society in January.

As part of the city's new agreement with Best Friends Animal Society, one of the nonprofit’s employees will be assigned to the shelter for four months starting on March 29.

The employee will be considered the interim director of operations.

Giacoppo said the employee will help implement programs to raise the animal save rate.

“We want to make sure that the shelter has the tools, resources and programs in place to allow them to reach at least a 90% save rate,” Giacoppo said.

The director will report to the city's shelter manager, and the nonprofit's director.

The city of Mission said the nonprofit's services will be free of charge to the city.

“We rely on donations from the public, and because of those donations we are able to provide services like this to places like Mission,” Giacoppo said.

The guidance from the nonprofit may be free, but it will cost the city about $608,000 a year to run the shelter — more than what the city budgeted. According to the city's business plan for the shelter, the city is facing a more than $165,000 deficit to operate the shelter.

The $608,000 will pay for the salaries of 12 shelter employees, the shelter manager, and operational costs. According to the plan, the city will face thousands of dollars in financial loss every year for the next five years.

“I am just being very careful with spending and sources, making sure we are getting the best,” Mission Health Department Director said. “You know, watching our budget and doing the best we can with the public's money.”

Kotsatos said the city will also work with local organizations to help fundraise.

The city was paying the RGV Humane Society $400,000 a year to run the shelter.

When asked why the city of Mission decided to cut ties with the RGV Humane Society if it meant an increasing costs, Kotsatos said “just to provide better service and to engage the community in Mission.”

Kotsatos also said there was “a performance issue” on RGV Humane Society’s end, but did not elaborate.

As the shelter undergoes the transition, leaders are calling on the community to help support the over 150 animals that currently call the shelter home.

“We really urge the community to adopt, foster and donate,” Giacoppo said.

