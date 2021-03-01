City of Mission to resume water disconnections

The city of Mission is set to resume water disconnections after nearly a year of giving customers a break.

The city of Mission will resume normal utility services beginning March 15 after suspending disconnections nearly a year ago on March 18, 2020 for residents and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a transition to get customers back into payment process following a temporary hold on water disconnections.

"Water is a critical resource and no Mission resident was left without access to clean water,” said Mission City Manager Randy Perez. “We also waived all credit card fees to help our constituents, but as the city and state slowly reopen, we need to return to normal operations and disconnections will resume."

If residents have a hardship situation, they are urged to contact the utility billing department by Friday by calling 956-580-8660 to discuss a payment plan.