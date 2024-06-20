City of Palmview crews pumping out water from neighborhoods

City of Palmview crews are pumping a handful of areas where water has ponded throughout the city, according to a social media post.

While there are no reports of injuries or property damage, some of the areas lack a drainage system.

The stagnant water formed on Wednesday due to the rain brought by Tropical Storm Alberto.

Channel 5 News cameras were at the Tulipan subdivision where the water had formed a pond in the street, and was reaching residents' driveways.

