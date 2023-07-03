City of Palmview gets ready for Fourth of July celebration

Many Valley cities are getting ready to hold 4th of July celebrations.

That means there will be plenty of fireworks lighting up the skies over the next couple of days.

Palmview's Independence Day celebration will be held in front of city hall starting at 6 p.m.

For the past two months, the city has been planning their third annual Independence Day celebration.

Palmview City Manager Micheal Leo says this year the free event will have a bigger stage presence. He says they will also have a petting zoo and other activities for the entire family.

"You know, we have DJ music, we have vinyl spin, which we'll be doing a live performance from 7 p.m. to 9p.m. We have different vendors throughout the property, either selling goods, selling food, selling drinks, and little custom specialty and novelty items with a local flavor to it," Leo said.

The highlight of the event will be their fireworks show. Leo says the fireworks area will have a perimeter set up to keep everyone safe.

To add to the safety, the fire department, police and EMT will also be present in case of any accidents.

The fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m. and the best view will be from the west side of city hall.

A reminder that Veterans Boulevard in front of city hall will be closed off to all traffic before and during the event.