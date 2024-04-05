City of Palmview responding to vandalism incidents at municipal park

A SkyWatch surveillance tower now stands at the Palmview Municipal Park following multiple incidents of graffiti and vandalism.

More officers with the Palmview Police Department are also patrolling the area.

The bathrooms are closed to the public as city crews repair them after the sinks were recently broken and the doors and walls were sprayed with graffiti.

On Wednesday, the city posted a call to action on their Facebook page urging the community to report vandalism incidents to police in an attempt to prevent them from happening again.

“We're going to get very aggressive as far as asking the community that if you see something, report it, because what they're doing is a crime,” Palmview Chief of Staff and Public Relations Officer Irma Garza said. “They're committing a crime, and this is taxpayer dollars that they are abusing of."

Garza said the repairs are time-consuming and costly, and residents are footing the bill.

According to Garza, the city has spent $10,000 since March to repair what the city called "weekly" vandalism incidents.

“We're taking money that can be used for potholes, for speed humps, more grass for the park, dirt for the park, park equipment, “Garza said. “Enough is enough."

