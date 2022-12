City of Palmview swears in new police chief

The city of Palmview has a new police chief.

The swearing in of Chief Jose Trevino is happening Monday at the Palmview City Hall.

Trevino is taking over after the resignation of former police Chief Gilberto Zamora earlier this year.

Channel 5 News has learned Trevino was working as the Directory of Security at Lamar State College in Port Arthur, which is just east of Houston.

Chanel 5 News has a crew at the swearing in.