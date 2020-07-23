City of Pharr distributing sandbags to residents in anticipation of inclement weather

The City of Pharr will be providing self-serve sandbags to residents in anticipation of inclement weather expected this weekend due to Tropical Depression 8.

The sandbags will be distributed on Friday, July 24 from 12 p.m. noon until 11 p.m. Residents must provide proof of Pharr residency and must bag their own bags.

There is a limit of six sandbags per household and twelve sandbags per business.

The sandbags will be distributed at he following locations:

Development and Research Center (850 W. Dicker Rd.)

Moore Baseball Park (400 E. Moore)

Pharr Events Center (3000 N. Cage Blvd.)