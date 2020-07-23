x

City of Pharr distributing sandbags to residents in anticipation of inclement weather

2 hours 38 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 July 23, 2020 8:01 PM July 23, 2020 in News - Local

The City of Pharr will be providing self-serve sandbags to residents in anticipation of inclement weather expected this weekend due to Tropical Depression 8.

The sandbags will be distributed on Friday, July 24 from 12 p.m. noon until 11 p.m. Residents must provide proof of Pharr residency and must bag their own bags.

There is a limit of six sandbags per household and twelve sandbags per business.

The sandbags will be distributed at he following locations:

Development and Research Center (850 W. Dicker Rd.)

Moore Baseball Park (400 E. Moore)

Pharr Events Center (3000 N. Cage Blvd.)

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days