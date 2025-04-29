City of Pharr donates $1 million to launch first-of-its-kind adult high school

City of Pharr City Manager Dr. Jonathan B. Flores (right) presents $1 million check to Dr. Daniel P. King, Founder of The PossAble Dream Foundation, and Darcia Cuellar, who was selected as the Superintendent for The PossAble Dream Adult High School. (Photo courtesy of the city of Pharr)

The city of Pharr hosted a check presentation to the PossAble Dream Foundation to launch a first-of-its-kind adult high school, according to a news release.

The news release said the city donated $1 million to the foundation on Tuesday.

The PossAble Dream Adult High School, a tuition-free school, will allow adults, up to 50 years old, the opportunity to earn a traditional high school diploma along with industry-based credibility, employability training and college coursework, according to the news release.

The news release said to ensure student success, vital support services will also be provided such as transportation, childcare, mental health counseling, job placement assistance and pathways to higher education.

The PossAble Dream Adult High School is scheduled to open in Fall 2025 with the school's headquarters located in the former Pharr Events Center, according to the news release. The school will serve students ages 18 to 50 from across the Rio Grande Valley, including Jim Hogg, Webb and Zapata counties. They will also open satellite locations in Pharr, Brownsville and Laredo in response to enrollment demand.

The news release said the school will prioritize students without a high school diploma or GED. If space allows, they will also accept individuals who have a GED but wish to earn a traditional diploma.

The school aims to enroll 900 students in its first year and expand up to 2,000 students in the first five years, according to the news release. Dual enrollment opportunities will also be available through South Texas College, Laredo College, Texas Southmost College and Texas State Technical College.

For more information, visit the PossAble Dream Adult High School Facebook page or submit an interest form.