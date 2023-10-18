City of Pharr holding inaugural Avocado Festival

The city of Pharr and the Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce will hold their first ever Avocado Festival on Saturday.

The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 21 from 4 p.m. to 10 pm at 200 S. Cage Blvd.

The festival will include several activities, including carnival rides, a guacamole loteria game, a contest for the best avocado costume, a local market showcasing various vendors, and food.

Pharr International Bridge Director Luis Bazan meets with Channel 5 News to discuss the upcoming event, and the impact of avocados and other produce to the economy.

For more information on the Avocado Festival, contact the Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce at 956-402-4240.