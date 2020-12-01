City of Pharr urging small businesses to have social media presence during pandemic

Many local businesses in the Rio Grande Valley have started using social media to keep their business afloat during the pandemic.

The Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce is now urging Pharr business owners to do the same.

Under phase one of surveys given to local businesses in Pharr, about 70% of businesses surveyed said they needed federal funds or grants.

Now under phase two of surveys the chamber hopes to learn about business strategies and if these local business are using the internet.

"Companies that are doing well, do have a social media presence. So we are asking, does your company have a social media presence? Do they have access to internet? Will their business be open in three, six, nine months? Then we will fill the needs of their community," Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Salinas said.

Watch the video for the full story.