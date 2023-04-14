City of Pharr working to prevent spread of mosquitoes

While the recent rain is not enough to wash out the drought, it is enough to create breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Even a little cap of still water is enough for mosquitoes to breed in and lay hundreds of eggs.

The city of Pharr is working to stop the spread of mosquitoes at breeding sites.

"Our main goal is to catch them before they go airborne by lavriciding. Which is why we throw granules into standing water," Pharr public works Director Luis Marin said.

After larvaciding, the work isn't over. Crews will then fumigate around the city, something that's done twice a week.

"We start in the evening," Marin said. "We got about eight units that go out there. We typically probably cover the whole city within four hours."

While fumigating can help, it's about 40% effective, which is why it's important for everyone to do their part at home.

"Make sure that you do not have any standing water. Because that is where the mosquitoes breed," DHR Health Institute for Research and Development President and CEO Dr. Sohail Rao said.

Mosquitos can carry a number of different diseases, such as the West Nile Virus and Dengue Fever.

Dr. Rao says Texas is a high-risk area for mosquito borne diseases because of its subtropical environment.

Preventing the spread of mosquitoes and any diseases they may carry starts at home.

"If you have a lot of plants, that's a lot of standing water. You want to put sand on the bottom base if you've got a pot on it," Marin said. "Another thing is don't leave toys, like kids toys, on the premises in your yard and cans, cups, anything like that, even your covers for your cars or boats. That holds water, and that's all the mosquitoes need to breed."

Those with mosquito concerns are urged to call their city public works office.