City of Progreso launches survey to help secure funds for health projects

City leaders in Progreso are working to promote a more active lifestyle.

The city is looking to hear from the community in hopes of getting the right funding to make it a reality.

In Progreso, Alicia Pina was asked about a certain health activity.

"What happened to the Zumba, Alicia? And I go, I don't know, good question, you tell me," Pina said.

She says there's a need for more exercise activities in Progreso.

"Well, can you start it? And I go, I don't do Zumba, I do soccer," Pina said.

Pina's coached soccer for nearly 20 years.

"Soccer unites the community together," Pina said.

She's seen how soccer has brought out the potential of even the youngest.

"That we can work together, and we can overcome all of these health issues," Pina said.

She's also seen why she believes a more active lifestyle is needed.

Progreso city leaders want to find out just how active and healthy their community is.

"None of us are getting any younger. We need to get out there, we need to do something," Progreso Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Estrada said.

The city has a survey out on their Facebook page asking questions.

"How many glasses of water do you drink? Do you eat fruits and vegetables?" Estrada said.

And how often you work out.

With the results, the city will request grant funding to improve the city's park. The information will also help with future health projects, like bring in health clinics, with the goal of fighting chronic illnesses.

The survey will be open for the next two weeks. To access it, click here.

