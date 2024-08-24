x

City of Reynosa implements water restrictions

Saturday, August 24 2024

The city of Reynosa has now implemented water restrictions.

City officials say the Mexican federal government reduced water deliveries to Reynosa. Workers have been delivering water by truck to some parts of the city.

Reynosa's mayor says normal water deliveries will resume September 15, but no word yet on when restrictions will be lifted.

