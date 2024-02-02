City of Roma receives additional funding to repair historic international bridge

It's a race against the clock to repair the last-standing suspension bridge on the Rio Grande.

On Friday, officials announced $385,000 to save the decaying historic Roma-Miguel Aleman Suspension Bridge.

“Although it's been idle for nearly half a century, continuing efforts have been made to bring it back to its former glory,” Roma Mayor Jaime Escobar Jr. said.

The rehabilitation project started shortly after the bridge closed nearly 50 years ago, but attempts at repairing it have not been successful yet.

Texas leaders say a lack of financial help from Mexico is behind the delays.

The new funding comes from a bank that's managed and used by both countries, allowing U.S, leaders to help secure the money that will be used for engineering studies on the Mexican side of the bridge.

“But we're more than halfway on studies, so we can actually start the construction,” Congressman Henry Cuellar said.

The funding also allows the city to access another $5 million dollars dedicated to the project.

Escobar says they'll see that money within a few months.

Channel 5 News was told it could be around 10 years before this entire project is completed.

