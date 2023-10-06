City of Roma to expand port of entry with industrial park

While local, state and federal officials struggle to slow illegal border crossings, legal travel through the authorized ports is getting a facelift at one Valley port.

The city of Roma is looking to capitalize on an increase of commercial traffic at their port of entry with a logistics and industrial park.

"Having a warehouse here and also doing their crossings to Roma is going to translate into direct savings to the importers," Roma Assistant City Manager Alfonso Ramirez said.

The industrial park will an expansion of their current port of entry and will include a warehouse where goods coming from Mexico can be inspected.

"This is going to attract investors to come to our city and build warehouses, generate good paying jobs," Roma City Manager Alejandro Barreira said.

Officials say the city purchased 328 acres for the project using a federal grant of $1.7 million. Phase One is expected to be complete by January.