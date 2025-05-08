City of Weslaco breaks ground on $4.5 million drainage improvement project

The city of Weslaco held a groundbreaking ceremony for a $4.5 million drainage improvement project on Thursday.

According to a news release, the goal of the project is to improve flood mitigation in key residential areas around Kansas Avenue and Los Torritos Street.

"This project marks a significant step in the city’s ongoing commitment to strengthen drainage infrastructure and increase flood protection for neighborhoods affected by heavy rain and stormwater runoff," the news release said.

Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said the project will begin within the next couple of days and create a retention pond at Mayor Pablo Pena Park.

Gonzalez said the regional detention facility drainage will take about 60 to 90 days to complete, and the remainder of the project will take about a year and a half.