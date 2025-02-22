City of Weslaco breaks ground on new drainage project at Mid-Valley Airport

The city of Weslaco held a groundbreaking for a new drainage project on Friday at the Mid-Valley Airport.

The goal of the project is to keep storm water from the runway. The plan is to install 48-inch drainage pipes that connect to a ditch.

Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said they've been working on getting this project off the ground for a while.

"It's a pretty big project that's getting put together here," Gonzalez said. "We've been working on our master plan for our airport. So this is part of the master plan for the continued growth of our airport."

Construction for the project is expected to last up to four to five months. The project should be finished by late July or early August.