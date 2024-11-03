x

City of Weslaco breaks ground on new wellness and community center

1 day 4 hours 7 minutes ago Friday, November 01 2024 Nov 1, 2024 November 01, 2024 9:43 PM November 01, 2024 in News - Local

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday in Weslaco for a first-of-its-kind multipurpose wellness and community center.

The facility is in Weslaco on north Bridge Avenue next to the WIC clinic.

The $6.5 million facility will include everything from basketball courts, to a boxing ring, to batting cages and more.

Federal funding is being used to build the center, and construction is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

