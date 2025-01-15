City of Weslaco breaks ground on wastewater lift station

The city of Weslaco held a groundbreaking for a new lift station on Wednesday.

City officials say the station will improve wastewater management. It'll pump sewage from low to high elevations and help prevent backups.

"Sustainable growth is important in projects like these. We're going to give more opportunities for projects to come to this area and at the same time offering more jobs for this community," Weslaco resident Andres Ornelas said.

The project is expected to cost $1.5 million and should be finished in nine months.