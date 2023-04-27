City of Weslaco distributing sandbags at city hall
The city of Weslaco is offering sandbags to residents and local businesses as the Valley experiences a cold front that’s bringing heavy rain.
It’s a self-fill system, meaning people have to bring their own shovels.
Each household can get up to six sandbags, and businesses can get up to 12.
The distribution site is at the parking lot of the Weslaco City Hall, located at 255 S Kansas Ave.
Residents can pick up a sandbag on Thursday, April 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Watch the video above for the full story.
