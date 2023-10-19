City of Weslaco implements water restrictions for residents

The city of Weslaco is implementing Phase II of the city's water conservation ordinance due to low water levels at the reservoirs.

"Phase II requires that when the level of U.S. water storied in Amistad and Falcon Reservoirs reaches 25 percent, mandatory conservation will be declared," the city said in a news release.

The ordinance states that watering of lawns are prohibited except on irrigation days, which will be permitted once every seven days from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Also, home addresses with the last digit as an odd number can water on Tuesdays and addresses with the last digit as an even number can water on Thursdays.

Watering with a handheld hose or drip irrigation and commercial nurseries or sod farms are permitted any day.

The ordinance also states vehicle washing is only allowed by handheld bucket, car washes can use minimum practical water settings, adding water to swimming pools only permitted on irrigation days and ornamental fountains with recycling systems are permitted, all other fountains are not permitted.

Residents also must prevent water from overflowing or spilling into a gutter or drain, repair controllable water leaks inside and outside home or business and sweep, rather than hose off, all paved areas.

Anyone with any questions or would like more information can contact the city's Planning and Code Enforcement Department (956) 968-3181.