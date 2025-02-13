City of Weslaco launching marketing grant to support local businesses
Weslaco business owners can get up to $1,000 to invest in marketing and advertising, including digital marketing, TV and radio ads.
It's all made possible through the Weslaco Economic Development Corporation. Any interested business owner within Weslaco city limits must apply for the grant.
Weslaco EDC will hold two informational sessions at Weslaco City Hall. The first is scheduled for February 25 and the second is scheduled for March 4.
For more information or to apply for the grant, click here.
