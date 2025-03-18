City of Weslaco preparing for annual Texas Onion Fest

It's the home of the sweet onion in the Rio Grande Valley. The 1015 Sweet Onion was developed in the 80s in Weslaco, and it's been celebrated ever since.

On Saturday, the Texas Onion Fest will take place in downtown Weslaco.

Weslaco Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barbara Garza speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the family fun people can expect at the event.

For more information on the Texas Onion Fest, click here.