City of Weslaco receives new radar speed signs

Weslaco authorities say they hope a newly installed tool in the city will help drivers remember and obey speed limits.

The city purchased four radar speed signs and have already set up two of them around the city.

The locations for the radar signs will keep changing every month, officials said.

“We are always looking how we can enhance the safety of our community and this is one of the ways that we think we can help our community better respond to existing signs and the safety of our kids on the roads,” Weslaco engineer Albert Aldana said.

One radar sign is located near Beatriz Garza Middle School after residents voiced their concerns about drivers speeding down these roads near schools.

The signs also provide data to the city regarding how many drivers are going over the speed limit and on what times and what days they do so.