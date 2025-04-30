City of Weslaco seeking artists to draw mural on new Animal Care Services building

The city of Weslaco announced on Facebook they are seeking artists to draw a mural on the new Animal Care Services building.

Weslaco Animal Care Services temporarily stopped doing adoptions as they were getting ready to set up their new office. The new office was delivered on April 22, and they have since started doing adoptions again.

The city of Weslaco wrote on a Facebook post they are looking for artwork that captures the message "our furry companions are a big part of our life, but to them, we are their whole life" and the main color must be blue.

To submit your artwork, email cgalicia@weslacotx.gov by May 9. You must include your full name, phone number and whether you will be working as a solo artist or with a crew.